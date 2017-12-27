Godshall’s Quality Meats Opens New Research & Development Center

Godshall’s Quality Meats has opened a 7,500-s.f. research and development center in Franconia, Pennsylvania.

“Everything in this building is our leap into the future of feeding folks around the world,” said COO Ron Godshall. “Godshall’s success can be attributed to a lot of things but none more than our determination to stay ahead of the curve on that intersection of healthier options and sensational taste; we just don’t do bland. This entire building is an assertion of our growth objectives. From the lab to the test kitchen, it’s all about what’s next and our commitment to lead it, not with chemical-laden factory food but the most modern methods of using natural assets to preserve that just-smoked or hand-rubbed flavor.”

According to the company’s Lead Food Scientist Reshani Senevirathne, “This facility is equipped with everything to make directly scalable new products. It’s where we innovate incremental changes—things that improve quality, taste and shelf life of existing products. Equally important but maybe more exciting is the numerous transformational innovations, new products and flavors that respond to trends in consumer demand. Our goal is to be a leader in the process meat industry precisely by focusing on minimal processing and ‘clean label’, a simpler ingredient deck that’s all natural.”

The facility includes a lab for quality assurance and flavor advances; a fully functional smoke house; slicing, grinding and packaging areas; a test kitchen and a customer care center.

Godshall said, “I wanted us to rival any cooking show on cable not just to demonstrate the preparation of our products but to showcase the aroma and visual appeal. I tell our customers ‘come hungry’ to our meetings.”

Godshall’s is an employee-owned company whose roots go back to its origin as the Mill Road Butcher shop in 1945. Today, Godshall’s is an international supplier of meat and poultry products. The company has three facilities in Lebanon, Telford and Franconia, Pennsylvania.

