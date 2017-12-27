NOCO Express Completes Renovations At Depew, New York, Store

NOCO Express, a family-owned and locally operated gasoline convenience chain in New York, has completed renovations at its Erie County store located at 1199 French Road, at the corner of Borden Road in Depew. The interior, which took three weeks to remodel, features an updated look and expanded fresh and convenient food offerings.

“Our customers are busy, and with this remodel, we were able to provide them with an easier-to-shop store that offers convenient and better-for-you, grab-and-go food options which they are looking for,” said Jim DeFilippis, VP and GM of NOCO Express. “In addition to offering more selection, the overall store features a more inviting look and feel.”

The inside of the French Road store now includes new décor and an updated floor plan. A cooler island features an expanded offering of freshly prepared and prepackaged sandwiches, salads, wraps and snack packs from NOCO’s signature line of Nickel City Foods, in addition to a bigger selection of better-for you options throughout the store. Customers also can find a greater beer selection, including varieties from local breweries. Tim Horton’s remains at the location and is open 24 hours with a drive-thru. The French Road NOCO Express also is open 24 hours daily and employs 10 people.

Serving the Western New York community for more than 80 years, NOCO is headquartered in Tonawanda, New York. Besides operating 39 NOCO Express conveniences stores in the region, NOCO offers a full line of products and services, including natural gas, electricity, propane, heating oil, HVAC sales and service and commercial fuels.

