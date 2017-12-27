  • Search 
Unavoo Food Technologies Names Marketing & Strategy Leader

Northeast, Suppliers
Lilach Bar-Tal

Unavoo Food Technologies of New York City recently named Lilach Bar-Tal as its head of marketing and strategy. Unavoo developed a food sweetener, Heylo, that is a 100 percent natural alternative to sugar, with no texture or taste trade-offs, the company says.

Most recently, Bar-Tal spent 13 years as head of retail marketing at Bank Hapoalim, where she held several senior positions.

“During Lilach’s tenure at the bank, she led revolutionary, innovative and hard-to-execute processes and projects which resulted in real change both internally and in consumer’s attitudes,” says Ronen Stein, Deputy CEO, head of the retail division at Bank Hapoalim. “Lilach’s contribution to the bank was very wide. I wish Lilach a great success at her new position, and based on the personal experience with her, I’m sure that Unavoo got a true superstar to join their team.”

Bar-Tal will be responsible for marketing Heylo products to both the private consumers and to large food, beverage and food-service companies that will use Heylo in their own products or recipes.

“Moving from the biggest bank in Israel to a small startup is unconventional,” says Bar-Tal. “This shows the deep faith I have in Unavoo’s value proposition and its managerial team. I found in Unavoo a great product, innovational spirit and the right team spirit. All those together made it very easy to make the decision to join.”

