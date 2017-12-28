GMA Report Highlights Digital Challenges Faced By CPG Industry

The Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) has released a new report conducted and written by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) on how consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies can face the challenges of digital disruption and thrive in the new digital marketplace.

“As the e-commerce and digital landscape evolves with rapid speed, CPG companies must update their digital tactics and meet the growing needs of the tech-savvy consumer,” says Keith Olscamp, GMA director of industry affairs and collaboration. “GMA has partnered with BCG to offer a comprehensive, instructive report that outlines how CPG companies are adapting, and steps CIOs and IT teams can take to develop new strategies for innovation. We hope this report can be used as a guide for any companies grappling with the growing demands of the new digital landscape.”

This year’s IT Benchmarking Report is based on a 2017 survey of 37 major CPG companies by BCG and GMA, and follow-up interviews with roughly a third of the participating companies. It provides a snapshot of how the industry’s CIOs are balancing a growing set of responsibilities, and provides guidance from BCG for future CIOs and IT teams. The last GMA/BCG IT Benchmarking survey was conducted two years ago.

The 2017 IT Benchmarking Report can be found here.

GMA is a trade organization representing food, beverage and consumer products companies and associated partners.

