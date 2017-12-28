Whole Foods To Open Second Sarasota, Florida, Store Jan. 31

Whole Foods Market’s University Station store will open in Sarasota, Florida, on Wednesday, Jan. 31. It will be the second location for the natural and organic grocer in the Sarasota area. The doors will open at 9 a.m., with opening day deals, giveaways and “celebrations of local flavor.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to open the doors to this impressive new store,” said Greg Linton, the store’s team leader. “From the easy-to-shop layout to the extensive unique, high-quality offerings and fresh, delicious dining options, this store has something that will delight every shopper.”

The 40,000-s.f. store will offer a selection of grab-and-go prepared foods, grocery items and venues including:

A full-service Allegro coffee bar

Cold-pressed juice on tap

Made-in-house sushi, pizza, sandwiches and more

Amazon Lockers for package pickup and returns

Whole Foods Market University Parkway also will feature Brasserie Honoré, an in-house Brasserie serving rotisserie meats and French classics like steak frites, charcuterie and made-to-order crepes, along with beer and sommelier-selected wines.

Every item sold in the store meets Whole Foods’s quality standards and is free of artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, preservatives and hydrogenated fats.

Whole Foods Market University Station is located at 5298 University Parkway in Sarasota and will employ approximately 180 full- and part-time locally hired team members. The store’s regular hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily.

