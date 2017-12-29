Frick’s Quality Meats Breaks Ground On Washington, Missouri, Expansion

Frick’s Quality Meats Inc. has broken ground on a 28,320-s.f. expansion of its existing 120,000-s.f. facility in Washington, Missouri. The expansion represents a $11.5 million dollar investment in the region and will create 40 new jobs.



Frick’s Quality Meats is a family-owned company that makes smoked meats and sausages with distribution to grocery retailers in 44 U.S. states. According to Frick’s, this expansion will increase the facility’s cooler space and double the size of its ready-to-eat packaging area.

Construction is expected to be complete in August 2018.

“We look forward to the opportunities the expansion brings, including meeting the growing demand of our customers and the launch of Frick’s Natural and Organic products,” said Frick’s President Dave Frick.

This year, Frick’s Natural products have hit the shelves of select retailers. Although the launch of Organic has yet to be announced, the facility has been USDA organic certified since 2016.

Other changes taking place at Frick’s include the company’s branding. Frick’s has launched a complete redesign of its website, which is now more user-friendly, the company says. The new site not only allows customers to purchase a variety of Frick’s products, but also provides an outlet for consumer education. The company also has updated its product labels.

Despite the excitement of a rebrand and expansion, Frick’s says that food safety is still its highest priority. The company’s existing facility, built in 2005, is GFSI (Global Food Safety Initiative) compliant and holds a grade “AA” certification. GFSI audits are considered the highest standard of audit in the food industry, and AA is the highest achievable rating.

