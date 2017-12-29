On Jan. 5, in honor of one of the most cherished holiday traditions in the Latino community, the California Milk Processor Board—creator of the “got milk?” and “Toma Leche” campaigns—will unveil what it says is Los Angeles’ largest-ever Rosca de Reyes, traditionally enjoyed on “Three Kings Day.” The rosca, a ring-shaped sweet bread adorned with dried and candied fruits, will be created for the occasion by Porto’s Bakery and Cafe, and decorated, cut and served by Porto’s Bakery and other Los Angeles-area Latino panaderías (bakeries), each of which will contribute a special milk beverage created just for the occasion.

The general public is invited to come join the celebration and enjoy a free sample of rosca paired with milk-based beverages at Porto’s Bakery in Downey, located at 8233 Firestone Boulevard, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fri., Jan. 5. Porto’s Bakery will serve a special hot chocolate and dulce de leche latte; El Pavo and La Mascota Bakeries will offer a Mexican-style hot chocolate called champurrado; and Homegirl Cafe will offer a strawberry jam milk-based drink.

“The California Milk Processor Board knows the value and importance we as Californians place on our roots and traditional values,” added Steve James, executive director. “We’re pleased that milk continues to have a feature place at the table during these special occasions and year-round. After all, the holidays are better when celebrated with a sweet treat and a glass of milk.”

Adding to the festivities, attendees will take pictures with the rosca, guess its dimensions (24 feet by 2.5 feet) and look to find small trinkets hidden inside for a chance to win exciting toys and prizes. An arts and crafts area will be open for children to create their own carta a los reyes. Attending non-profits serving the communities, including Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) and Homegirl Cafe, will receive a $4,000 donation from the California Milk Processor Board.

“We are proud to keep this much-loved holiday tradition alive in our community,” said Betty Porto, Porto’s Bakery and Cafe VP of community relations. “Celebrating these traditions together with family and friends is what keeps our communities connected to each other and thriving.”

Hispanic specialty panaderías across California also will join the celebrations on Sat., Jan. 6 with free rosca and milk beverage pairings. Participating panaderías include:

Porto’s Bakery locations in both Buena Park at 7640 Beach Blvd and Glendale at 315 N Brand Blvd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pink Elephant Bakery in San Jose at 415 King Rd from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Su Pan Bakery in San Diego at 5006 El Cajon Blvd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saavedra’s Bakery in Fresno at 3767 N Hughes Ave from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Rosca de Reyes is part of a Hispanic holiday tradition celebrated on Jan. 6, “Three Kings Day,” when families gather to celebrate the occasion of the three wise men visiting baby Jesus and showering him with gifts. The tradition includes leaving a shoe to fill with gifts, grass and water for the camels the day before “Three Kings Day” and enjoying a hot drink with a slice of Rosca de Reyes or “King’s Cake.”



The California Milk Processor Board was established in 1993 to “make milk more competitive and increase milk consumption in California.”

