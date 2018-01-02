Whole Foods Market Teams Up With Whole30 And Nom Nom Paleo

Whole Foods Market has entered into exclusive partnerships with Melissa Hartwig of Whole30 and Michelle Tam of Nom Nom Paleo, and is launching a series of health-focused in-store programs for shoppers trying to maintain their resolutions in the new year. As part of its goal to help “Feed Your Resolution”, Whole Foods is offering products and programs that support plant-based, Whole30, Paleo and gluten-free diets.

Whole Foods Market says it carries the largest selection of Whole30 products and will feature the top product picks from Hartwig that are compliant with her 30-day program for “stress-free navigation throughout the store.” Additionally, Tam has identified her top product picks throughout the aisles, and Whole Foods Market also will exclusively feature Nom Nom Paleo’s Magic Mushroom Powder. Additionally, several recipes from Tam’s cookbook, “Ready or Not,” will be available on hot bars across the U.S. during the month of January.

“We are excited to provide support to those shoppers interested in focusing on a healthier lifestyle, be it our flexitarian fan base trying out a new diet, to those with special dietary needs,” said Karen Christensen, global VP of merchandising for perishables at Whole Foods. “The meal solutions and products our partners have selected offer convenient and delicious ways to eat healthier in the New Year, and our knowledgeable team members are always here to provide support along the way.”

For those with Celiac disease or gluten intolerances, Whole Foods Market will feature certified gluten-free products for a variety of needs, from pre-packaged snacks to-go to baking staples and cooking marinades.

The health-focused Feed Your Resolution campaign is rolling out across all U.S. stores now.

