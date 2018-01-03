In celebration of the Christmas season, Goya Foods made its annual donation of 120,000 pounds of Goya products, $10,000 for coats and blankets, and toys to the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark. The charities are one of New Jersey’s oldest and largest social service agencies that helps more than 76,000 persons and families each year.

“As an institution in the community, we strive to be a company of compassion and to do our part in helping others who need it the most, especially during the Christmas season,” said Rafael Toro, Goya Foods public relations director. “Through our Goya Gives initiative, we support over 250 organizations like Catholic Charities, who are committed to helping and improving the welfare of our communities.”

The donation of $10,000 will cover the costs of winter coats and blankets that will be distributed to the homeless in New Jersey, and the toys will go to children and families staying at the Hope House Homeless Shelter in Jersey City and St. Rocco’s Emergency Family Shelter in Newark.

Goya Gives is a national initiative committed to promoting and supporting the overall well-being of communities through social responsibility, environmental initiatives and company values. Over the years, Goya has donated millions of pounds of food to organizations worldwide and continues to support over 250 organizations and cultural institutions.

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods manufactures, packages and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America.