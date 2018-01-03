Tax Bill Impact: Kenny Family ShopRites To Give $150K In Bonuses

Delaware Supermarkets Inc., operating as Kenny Family ShopRites, is handing out $150 bonuses to 1,000 non-management and union-represented employees as a result of the recent tax reform bill being signed into law. The bonus is in addition to holiday and performance bonuses.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company, which owns six ShopRite supermarkets in New Castle County, also will invest $150,000 into employee training and development programs.

The company is following in the footsteps of such large corporations as AT&T, Boeing and Comcast.

“Our ability to provide bonuses and training to our employees demonstrates the far-reaching implications of this tax reform,” said Christopher Kenny, president and CEO of Delaware Supermarkets. “We have a renewed optimism for the local and the national economy, and this important legislation better positions us for future growth.”

Melissa Kenny, director of sales and marketing for the company, said, “This legislation benefits those of us who count on Main Street budgets for our livelihoods, and it’s a privilege to share the benefits with the men and women who work so hard at ShopRite. It makes it possible to succeed in a very competitive industry.”

Delaware Supermarkets was founded in 1995 by patriarch Bernie Kenny, who purchased the ShopRite location in Stanton. ShopRite is part of the Wakefern Food Corp., a supermarket cooperative that dates back to 1946. Wakefern began operating stores under the ShopRite banner in 1951.

Today, Delaware Supermarkets has six locations, including the 70,000-s.f. ShopRite near the Wilmington Riverfront. Together, the markets feature the goods of more than 60 local vendors and artisans.

In 2008, the Kennys started the Kenny Family Foundation, which supports more than 1,000 charitable organizations and has raised more than $1 million in contributions.

“We’re committed to our customers, our fellow small businesses and our communities,” Christopher Kenny said. “Investing $300,000 in our employees’ future shows that we are also committed to our team members. This tax bill allows us to help create a vibrant economy in our home state.”