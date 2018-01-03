Kroger Will Expand Its Simple Truth Lines To ‘Align With Customer Trends’

The Kroger Co. is expanding its Simple Truth brand and launching its largest-ever Our Brands customer sales promotion, featuring savings on thousands of Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic items.

“We’re proud of the high-quality ingredients that go into our Simple Truth products. We’re equally proud of what’s not in these foods. Simple Truth products are free from 101+ artificial preservatives and ingredients,” said Robert Clark, SVP of merchandising. “Instead of GMOs and antibiotics, Simple Truth offers clean labels and fantastic flavors. Kroger has led the way for more than a decade in making natural and organic products more mainstream and accessible. We’ve always believed that our customers shouldn’t have to pay higher prices just because a product is natural or organic. The truth is, we’ve always been affordable.”

Simple Truth was introduced in 2012, and the brand now offers more than 1,400 products across multiple categories, including grocery, meat, produce, deli, bakery, baby, household essentials and personal care. Simple Truth also offers more Fair Trade Certified products than any other private label grocery brand in the country, the company says.

With the help of 84.51° insights, Simple Truth will continue to introduce new items in 2018 that “align with customer trends, including increasingly popular categories like beverage, snacking and non-animal proteins.” These growing trends already have inspired new items like Simple Truth Organic sports drinks, Simple Truth Organic sparkling coconut waters, Simple Truth fruit and nut bars and Simple Truth meatless entrees.

In Kroger’s third quarter of 2017, Our Brands made up 28.2 percent of unit sales and 25.6 percent of sales dollars, excluding fuel and pharmacy. Simple Truth continued to grow in popularity during the same quarter, with sales growing 19 percent.

“Our Brands is shaping the way we are redefining the grocery customer experience as outlined in our Restock Kroger plan,” Clark said.

Simple Truth products are exclusive to the Kroger Family of Stores, and customers can purchase the brand in a variety of ways: in a store, through ClickList or at Vitacost.com for ship-to-home delivery.

