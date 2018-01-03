Lunds & Byerlys Launches Digital Loyalty Program, Integrated Coupons

Lunds & Byerlys, a Minnesota-based, family-owned grocer, and Unata, a provider of 1-to-1 digital solutions for grocers, have launched Lunds & Byerlys Extras and Integrated Digital Coupons, two new digital features that the companies say will deliver convenient and affordable shopping for customers online and in-store.

Lunds & Byerlys Extras is the retailer’s new digital program that integrates with its existing e-commerce platform to allow shoppers to access members-only offers while they shop/plan online or in the mobile app. Lunds & Byerlys’ Extras provides members with special offers just for Extras members; early alerts about new products and promotions; tools to make shopping easier like lists, receipts and price alerts; and a way to redeem offers at checkout with a smartphone or phone number.

Lunds & Byerlys’ new coupon experience, which launched in August 2017, integrates with You Technology, a provider of digital offers, to allow shoppers to browse, clip and redeem manufacturer coupons directly within the Unata-powered e-commerce and e-circular experiences. Unata and You Tech’s digital coupon experience allows shoppers to clip coupons across the product catalogue and within product pages; view and add related products directly in the coupon section and on coupon pages; and see their list or cart total automatically adjust as they clip coupons, allowing them to track their budget in real time

“Since we began working with Unata in 2014, we’ve completely transformed our digital offering,” said Kevin Baartman, VP of information services at Lund Food Holdings Inc. “By providing many great shopping features online and rewarding our digitally engaged customers with exclusive offers and manufacturer coupons, we have further elevated our best-in-class shopping experience.”

“The ability to integrate both loyalty and coupons into their existing e-commerce and e-circular experiences is what will set Lunds & Byerlys apart from the competition,” said Brandon Carlos, senior director of customer success at Unata. “We can’t wait to see, once again, how quickly a unified online shopping experience can translate to incremental revenue for a retailer.”

With 26 locations in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area, Lunds & Byerlys says it is committed to providing every customer with a sensational shopping experience.