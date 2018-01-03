Rutter’s Finishes 2017 With Expansion, More Than $715K In Donations

Rutter’s has concluded a banner year that featured several new stores, a remodel and more than $715,000 donated to Central Pennsylvania charities. The company also is in the midst of an expansion of its corporate support office in York, Pennsylvania, doubling the size to create more opportunities for growth into 2018.

“It has been another great year for everyone at Rutter’s. We opened three new stores and remodeled 20 stores,” said Scott Hartman, Rutter’s president and CEO, in a December press release. “We enjoy supporting charities and organizations dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children and customers in the communities we serve. With plans to double the size of our office in February, build nine new stores and complete 38 store remodels (including beer caves, flex fuels and gaming rooms), we look forward to another fantastic and busy year in 2018.”

Rutter’s Children’s Charities has donated more than $6.2 million to support charities in the communities it serves over the past 14 years.

In December, the company opened a new store in St. Thomas, Pennsylvania. Since September 2016, shortly after Pennsylvania passed Act 39, Rutter’s has opened 16 Beer Caves in its stores and has another 12 in the works.

Rutter’s has Beer Caves spread across eight different counties, including Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster, York, Berks, Dauphin and Blair.

In five of these counties, Rutter’s was the first convenience store to offer customers beer: Mercersburg in Franklin County, Leola in Lancaster County, Newberrytown in York County, Hamburg in Berks County and Middletown in Dauphin County. All locations have seating to accommodate 30 or more guests.

“We were very happy with the passing of Act 39 and have been running with the opportunity it has given us ever since,”said Robert Perkins, Rutter’s VP of marketing. “We hope to open even more stores in the next year and add wine to as many locations as we can. We want to give our customers the most convenience possible and cannot wait to see where this takes us over the next few years.”

Now under the 10th generation of family leadership, Rutter’s operates 69 convenience stores in Central Pennsylvania, a real estate company, family farm and a beverage company serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Working alongside Hartman are Todd Rutter, president of Rutter’s Beverage Co., and Tim Rutter, president of M&G Realty.