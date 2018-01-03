AnnaSea Foods Group Debuts ‘Simply Perfect Poke’ Meal Kits Nationwide

Western United Fish Co. dba AnnaSea Foods Group, a family-owned and -managed company, is launching retail-ready Simply Perfect Poke Kits in seven flavors. With ingredients sourced from Hawaii, varieties include: Shoyu Ah Poke, Wasabi Ahi Poke, Spicy Ahi Poke, Limu Ahi Poke, Albacore Tuna Poke, Sriracha Salmon Poke and Garlic Shrimp Poke.

According to AnnaSea, Simply Perfect Poke Kits, which need only to be thawed and mixed, offer an “easy and healthy solution for a delicious meal or appealing appetizer.” Each 12-oz. kit comes packed 24 to a case, with an SRP of $8.95. They are available in the seafood case at large national and local grocery chains.

“This retail line took nine months of development to ensure that every food safety detail was accounted for, especially with this being a raw product,” said Alex Tran, president of AnnaSea. “We also wanted to capture the authenticity that is lost in a lot of new recipes by bringing in ingredients directly from Hawaii and Japan that are specifically tailored to our product.”

AnnaSea’s food service poke kits were launched in 2016 and were a featured product at the Seafood Expo North America in Boston, Massachusetts. The company’s poke has been available at Costco Wholesale since 2010 as a ready-to-eat product.

“Consumers have been requesting a way to take our product into the home for years. It was only a natural extension of our product line to offer a take-home DIY kit,” said AnnaSea Marketing Executive Jacob Berry.

Based in Redmond, Washington, Western United Fish Co./AnnaSea Foods Group is a privately held global seafood company with offices worldwide. AnnaSea is a distributor, wholesaler and manufacturer of seafood.

Keep reading: