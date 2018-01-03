Wawa Opens Its First D.C. Store, Also Its Largest To Date

Wawa’s first store in Washington, D.C., that opened in mid-December was the company’s largest store to date (9,200 s.f.) and features Wawa’s latest store design and innovations.

With shopping demographics of more than 600,000 residents, 700,000 daytime employees and millions of annual visitors to the Washington, D.C., area, Wawa officials see the opening as an important milestone as Wawa continues to explore potential D.C. locations. Wawa already is planning its second area store in Georgetown in 2018.

“We are thrilled to finally spread our wings into the Washington, D.C., market and begin fulfilling the lives of more customers and communities than ever before with this all-new store design,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa president and CEO. “Opening our first location in the Capital Region is not only a significant step for Wawa’s growth, but it provides an opportunity for us to connect with new community partners, specifically those working to fight hunger in the Washington, D.C., region. We look forward to expanding in the D.C. region and can’t wait to meet our new customers and neighbors.”

The store has an upscale urban feel, indoor and outdoor seating and an interactive digital experience. Highlights of the store include floor-to-ceiling windows; exterior patio seating for customers; upscale, custom interior tables and bar seating; large, interactive screens creating a social experience in-store; and free Wifi. Wawa’s newest offerings include custom salads and nitro cold-brew coffee.

Additionally, this location is Wawa’s first to offer air pumps with free air for bicyclists.

The store sells numerous Wawa brands, such as its award-winning coffee (195 million cups sold annually); the Sizzli hot breakfast sandwich; a new line of specialty beverages (hot, cold, iced and frozen); Wawa Bakery; its built-to-order hoagies (80 million sold annually); and its dairy beverages, juices and teas.

Some of Wawa’s grand opening celebration was focused around Wawa’s commitment to fighting hunger in the D.C. community. During the grand opening event, Wawa announced its “Lending a Helping Hoagie Program,” donating a portion of the store’s first week hoagie sales (up to $5,000) to the Capital Area Food Bank to help fight hunger in the region.

In addition, The Wawa Foundation presented the Capital Area Food Bank with a $10,000 grant to help launch its “Fresh Community Market” initiative as part of its Family Market program. Family Market is a client-choice program that combines food distribution with parent-teacher interactions and nutrition education. This program directly serves school-aged children and their families by hosting food distributions in school communities where 50 percent or more of children are receiving free and reduced lunch support.

Wawa’s more than 770 stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.