Abernathy Joins CDA As VP, Thought Leadership & Strategy

The Convenience Distribution Association (CDA), a nonprofit organization supporting convenience product distributors in the U.S., is welcoming Carrie Abernathy CMP, CEM, CSEP, to the team as its new VP, thought leadership & strategy. Most recently, Abernathy led the Association for Women in Events as president. She worked in education, events and strategic management for more than a decade prior to joining CDA.

Abernathy is a member of several industry advisory boards and was most recently named as one of Smart Magazine’s Top 50 Smart Women in Meetings 2017. She is well versed in online and in-person education and events, with more than a decade of experience building world class learning programs, says CDA.

“We are excited to welcome a seasoned professional to the team,” said Kimberly Bolin, CDA president and CEO.

In this newly created position, Abernathy will be responsible for the development, organization and dissemination of industry thought leadership materials in a variety of formats (education and events) that improve productivity and profitability for member companies in the convenience products distribution industry.

CDA’s distributor members represent more than $92 billion in U.S. convenience product sales, serving a variety of small retail formats. Associate members include convenience product manufacturers, brokers, retailers, suppliers and others allied to the industry.

