Earth Fare Releases First Edition Of Its Healthy Lifestyle Magazine

Earth Fare, a specialty organic and natural foods grocery store, has launched The Clean Plate, a guide to “eating clean and living a healthier, longer life.”

The Clean Plate provides shoppers with surprising facts about what happens before a product finds its way to the shelf and with scientifically backed evidence about why what we eat matters. It also will inform readers “how easy it is to adopt clean eating habits just by aligning with Earth Fare’s unique food philosophy,” the company says. The first edition, available in stores and online, begins with an explanation on the importance of clean eating, plus a message from Frank Scorpiniti, Earth Fare’s CEO.

“Navigating a complex food system is difficult,” reads the message. “We believe that food is key to living a happier, healthier and longer life. Let The Clean Plate be your guide.”

The magazine walks readers through every category of the store, outlining Earth Fare’s approach to meat and seafood, pantry staples, prepared foods, bakery, specialty, and wellness and beauty products. Topics range from the “dangers of consuming animal products treated with antibiotics to the importance of ‘cleaning up’ cleaning supplies.” The Clean Plate also highlights many new Earth Fare private label products.

“At Earth Fare, we believe that healthy food should be accessible to all Americans. The Clean Plate not only showcases the breadth of selection available at Earth Fare, but also illustrates how best to incorporate those products into our everyday lives,” said Scorpiniti. “One year ago, we made a commitment to help Americans live a happier, healthier lifestyle, and The Clean Plate demonstrates our commitment to educating Americans on the important health aspects of what we put in our bodies.”

Earth Fare’s lineup of more than 1,100 private brand food products are sourced using only non-GMO ingredients. Among the many new private label products unveiled in The Clean Plate are naturally flavored sparkling waters, organic frozen riced vegetables, organic kid-friendly cereals, and more. All products sold by Earth Fare are free of high fructose corn syrup, artificial fats and trans-fats, artificial colors, artificial preservatives, artificial sweeteners, bleached or bromated flour, and are never administered antibiotics or growth hormones, as outlined by the company’s “Boot List.”

The company says it has set out to leverage in-store offers at a price point that is convenient and accessible on any budget. With its Clean Food Security meal planner , shoppers can feed a family of four each weekday for an average of $2.50 per person.

Founded in 1975 in Asheville, North Carolina, Earth Fare operates 44 locations across 10 states in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest.

