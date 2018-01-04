Longtime Save Mart Executive Greg Calistro Passes Away At 59

Greg Calistro, VP of produce and foodservice at The Save Mart Cos., passed away on Monday, Dec. 18. He was 59.

While Mr. Calistro had been in grocery for 43 years, his career with Save Mart began nearly three decades ago when he took a job at one of its stores as a produce clerk in 1988. He quickly worked his way up through the business, holding such positions as: produce and floral merchandiser (2004); produce director (2007); executive director, team sales and produce (2010); executive director, customer solutions (2013); and VP, produce and foodservice (2017).

Along the way, Mr. Calistro mentored several colleagues within the company and helped guide their careers. Many of them still work at Save Mart today. In addition, he served on numerous industry and charitable boards, including the Produce Marketing Association, Produce for Better Health and City of Hope. His 25-years of experience in produce was so noteworthy back in 2013 that California Citrus Showcase named him as keynote speaker and a panelist that year.

An avid runner and athlete, Mr. Calistro participated on the City of Hope’s Northern California Food Industries Circle (NCFIC) Marathon Team for the last 19 years and was personally responsible for raising more than $210,000 for City of Hope and $14,000 for Bike for Hope. He had been a member of the NCFIC City of Hope Board since 2011.

