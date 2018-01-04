SpartanNash Introduces ‘Our Family’ Brand To Michigan Retailers

SpartanNash is introducing the Our Family brand to the Michigan market—at its 87 retail stores, including Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods, ValuLand and VG’s stores, and at more than 300 independent retail customer stores throughout the state.

Our Family products are available in every aisle of the store, including items like milk and peanut butter and non-food items such as batteries and aluminum foil. The brand also offers on-trend items, including several flavors of sparkling water, Greek yogurt and breakfast bars.

“We are excited to offer Our Family products to our store guests and independent retail customers in Michigan, because it reflects on SpartanNash’s commitment to great products at affordable prices,” said John Paul, VP of private brands. “Our Family is here for yours, whether you’re planning a quick and easy dinner for your on-the-go family or a weekend party with friends and neighbors.”

The Our Family brand has offered “Quality since 1904,” including a satisfaction guarantee; Facts Up Front nutritional labeling; category specific packaging; and a community support program, Direct Your Labels.

The transition to the Our Family brand offers store guests and independent customers a broader product assortment—with nearly 2,000 items located throughout the store—and a “tradition of more than 100 years of excellence at an everyday low price,” the company says.

The Our Family label also strengthens the SpartanNash private brand portfolio. SpartanNash will distribute Our Family brand products to all of its corporate-owned retail stores in nine states, as well as its independent retail customers throughout the country.

“Our private brands are one of our true competitive advantages in the crowded marketplace today, and we have already begun rolling out the Our Family brand to all stores serviced through the company’s Grand Rapids Distribution Center, with many items already in stores for customers to enjoy,” SpartanNash President and CEO Dave Staples said. “One key element of our future success has been streamlining our supply chain and creating the ability to deliver the largest variety of quality products from any distribution center, to any customer.”

The Grand Rapids distribution center supplies more than 700 Our Family products to SpartanNash’s corporate-owned retail stores and independent customers in Michigan. That number is expected to grow to nearly 2,000 items by April.

The Our Family brand will serve as the core exclusive private label brand for SpartanNash, with other brands completing the portfolio, including the Open Acres fresh brand and Full Circle line of organic and eco-friendly home products.

SpartanNash is a Fortune 350 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent grocery retailers, select national accounts, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. SpartanNash serves customer locations in 47 states and D.C., as well as Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates 145 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, VG’s Food and Pharmacy, D&W Fresh Market, Sun Mart and Family Fresh Market. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

