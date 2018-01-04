Sprouts To Enter South Carolina With Q2 Round Of Openings

Phoenix, Arizona-based Sprouts Farmers Market will open six new locations in the second quarter of 2018, including one in Simpsonville, South Carolina, bringing the company’s footprint up to 16 states. Sprouts will open approximately 30 new stores across the country in 2018.

The six new stores included in the announcement are:

Augusta, Georgia—630 Crane Creek Drive

Charlotte, North Carolina—15121 Ballancroft Parkway

Lincoln, California—115 Ferrari Ranch Road

San Diego, California—8142 Mira Mesa Boulevard

Simpsonville, South Carolina—2200 Woodruff Road

Sparks, Nevada—125 Disc Drive

Grand opening dates and hiring information will be shared at a later date. Each store will bring approximately 120 new jobs to its local neighborhood.

“Sprouts’ knowledgeable and friendly team members are the hallmark of our stores,” said Dan Sanders, COO. “We’re excited to meet our new neighbors in Simpsonville and introduce them to our fresh, natural and organic products at value prices across the store.”

In 2018, Sprouts also will open stores in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington State, bringing its state count to 19 by the end of the year.

Sprouts offers fresh produce, meat and seafood, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli with freshly prepared entrees and sides, dairy, bakery, natural body care items and more. In addition to thousands of natural, organic and gluten-free groceries, shoppers can find more than 1,800 store brand items. The company says it is dedicated to growing responsibly and has committed to a “Zero Waste” threshold by 2020, as defined by the EPA. The Sprouts Food Rescue program donates unsold and edible groceries, including fresh produce, from its stores and distribution centers to food banks in all of its markets. Local relief agencies pick up this food, which would otherwise go to waste, and distribute it to families in need. In 2017, the retailer donated an estimated 23 million pounds of product, equivalent to 19 million meals. Food that is not fit for human consumption is either composted or sent to cattle ranches through Sprouts’ Food Waste to Farms program.

Keep reading: