Food City Will Celebrate New Look At Tucson, Arizona, Store Jan. 10

Food City is celebrating its newly remodeled store at 1740 W. Ajo Way in Tucson, Arizona, with a grand reopening event on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The newly remodeled store has festive décor and expanded products, service offerings and features, says Food Lion. They include:

An expanded bakery department, which features pan dulce (Mexican pastries), and signature cakes, such as piña colada, strawberry cream, cappuccino, chocolate delight, cookies and cream and dulce de leche.

An expanded carnicería with a variety of meat selections offering free marinades, queso fresco, and an expanded seafood case.

A larger seating area at the restaurant-style deli, offering an aguas frescas station and an expanded daily menu.

A relocated produce department featuring new racks, cases and produce tables offering fresh fruits and vegetables.

Remerchandising throughout the store for “a more streamlined customer shopping experience.”

A relocated wall deli—next to the produce—with all new cases.

Revamped liquor cases, with an added 12-ft. section featuring cold wine.

New frozen food cases that are energy efficient.

A check cashing booth

Shoppers are invited to the opening on Jan. 10 to explore the new offerings, enjoy food samples and have an opportunity to win prizes, such as gift cards, kitchen appliances and event tickets throughout the day. The first 300 shoppers who purchase groceries on opening day will receive a free reusable bag filled with goodies.

Shoppers also can enjoy live performances from Mariachi singers from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and again from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Food City will be grilling chicken and green chile outside of the store.

With a more than 60-year reputation of service to the Hispanic community in Arizona, Food City carries aisles of traditional Mexican foods along with items found in a traditional grocery store.

