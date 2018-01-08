7-Eleven Launches Its First USDA Organic, Cold-Pressed Offerings

7-Eleven stores are carrying a new line of organic, cold-pressed proprietary juices. The new juices are part of the retailer’s 7-Select GO!Smart private brand line of better-for-you snacks and beverages. They comes in four varieties: Clean & Green—kale, cucumber, apple, spinach, mint, celery, lime, parsley; Tropical Glow—pineapple, orange, banana, apple, mango, passionfruit, coconut water; Berry & Bright—Tart cherry, carrot, blackberry, pomegranate, bilberry, cranberry, acai; and Restoration Red—tomato, tart cherry, beet, strawberry, apple, lime.

Each variety is USDA-certified organic and made from whole fruits and vegetables. A promotional retail price for the launch is two for $4 at participating stores for a limited time. The everyday SRP is $2.99 for a 14-oz. bottle. The juices will be sold chilled in the refrigerated section.

“When you compare this new line of 7-Select GO!Smart cold-pressed juices head-to-head with nationally recognized premium juice brands, well, there is no comparison,” said Tim Cogil, 7-Eleven director of new product development. “Ours are organic and cold-pressed, without additives and not from concentrate. Typically, this level of quality is only found at juice and smoothie restaurants.”

In addition to being organic and cold-pressed, the new juices also are Fair Trade, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free and vegan and contain no added sugar. They are bottled in glass and are shelf stable. The back of the bottle includes a fruit-to-vegetable taste meter for each flavor, as well as how much of each individual ingredient it takes to make one 14-oz. bottle. For instance, one bottle of Clean & Green contains 25 kale leaves, one parsley bunch, 12 celery stalks, three cucumbers, two green apples, 13 mint leaves, 15 spinach leaves and one lime.

Cold-pressed juices are made using a hydraulic press to extract juice from fruits and vegetables.

While overall juice sales increased more than four percent over last year, sales of super premium juices rose at double the rate as people look for healthier and more nutritionally dense beverages. For many, particularly Millennial women, premium juices offer an easy way to boost consumption of fruits and vegetables.

7-Eleven also offers a line of organic juices (orange, apple, cranberry blend, lemonade and more) sold under the 7-Select brand.

To satisfy consumer requests for variety in both indulgent and better-for-you products, 7-Eleven added the 7-Select GO!Smart and 7-Select GO!Yum lines to its 7-Select assortment in 2015. 7-Select GO!Smart items are designed with nutritional balance as a priority for those looking for better-for-you options while on the go, the company says. 7-Select GO!Yum products include an indulgent assortment of savory and sweet snacks.

“Whenever the private brand team creates a new item, our goal is to use only the highest-quality ingredients and unique flavor combinations you can’t find anywhere else,” Cogil said. “We want customers to love it so much that they come back to 7-Eleven because they can’t find anything like it anywhere else. Our private brands set us apart from the competition.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 64,000 stores in 18 countries, including 10,900 in North America.

