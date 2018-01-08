Big Y Relaunches ‘Education Express’ To Help Local Schools

Springfield, Massachusetts-based grocer Big Y is relaunching its Education Express program.

Since 1993, Big Y has awarded more than $14 million worth of supplies to area schools through the program, which is open to public and private schools, grades K-12, in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Education Express helps to supplement school budgets to ensure that children have the necessities they need for learning.

“Big Y has been committed to education within our community for over 80 years,” said Donald D’Amour, Big Y chairman and CEO.“Our Education Express program has proven to be a simple and convenient way for our customers to help their local schools, their children and grandchildren.”

Shoppers who would like to support their local school can enroll in the program by linking their Big Y Silver Savings Club card to their school through the MyBigY app or at BigY.com. Enrolled shoppers can earn points for their school by simply shopping at Big Y and purchasing products marked with the Education Express logo throughout the store. Schools can redeem the points earned for free educational supplies such as computers, art supplies and books.

As an added incentive for this year’s program, shoppers will receive a Big Y Express Reward Gold Coin for every 500 Education Express points earned until April 25, 2018.

The program launched on Jan. 4; shoppers can start earning points beginning Feb. 1.

About Big Y