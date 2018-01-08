Inline Plastics Connecticut Plant Is IndustryWeek Best Plant Award Finalist

Inline Plastics Corp.’s manufacturing facility in Shelton, Connecticut, has been named a finalist in the 2017 IndustryWeek Best Plants Award competition.

The 19 finalists are located across North America and represent plants that demonstrate a commitment to manufacturing excellence. The winner will be announced this spring.

Established in 1990, the awards annually recognize plants in North America that are on the leading edge of efforts to increase competitiveness, enhance customer satisfaction, and create stimulating and rewarding work environments.

Finalists were determined by a panel of IndustryWeek editors and outside experts. The judging panel considered a variety of factors which included:

A comprehensive effort to achieve world-class manufacturing capability.

Strong quality systems and results.

Extensive employee involvement and empowerment programs.

A strong customer focus on satisfaction, product design and reduced lead times.

Flexible production systems capable of responding quickly to customer needs.

Manufacturing improvements, such as shortened cycle times, improved productivity and reduced inventories.

“Eighteen months ago, we launched our Center for Operational Excellence here at Inline Plastics,” said Jim Parker, corporate director for operational excellence. “This nomination validates the progress our Lean Six Sigma program is garnering in achieving manufacturing best practices and establishing a corporate culture of continuous improvement.”

Inline Plastics, founded in 1968, is a manufacturer of crystal clear food containers made of easy-to-recycle PET packaging designed to most effectively merchandise fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, salads, a variety of grab-and-go foods, baked goods and deli items. Inline also offers a complete line of automated equipment to load, close and label containers.