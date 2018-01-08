NGA Staff Changes Bring Promotions And New Hires

The National Grocers Association (NGA), a national trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, has promoted key staff and added new staff members. According to the organization, the changes will help it expand its member benefits and advocate policies to better serve America’s independent grocers.

“The grocery business is changing faster than ever, and we’re devoting significantly more resources to ensure independent supermarket operators thrive in today’s competitive marketplace,” said Peter J. Larkin, president and CEO of NGA. “I’m pleased to announce the promotion of eight staff members and the addition of three new members to our team whose valuable experience will help advance our work throughout the supermarket industry and on Capitol Hill.”

Key promotions and personnel changes include the following:

Greg Ferrara has been named EVP of advocacy, public relations and member services. Ferrara will continue in his role supervising the government relations and communications and marketing department, in addition to overseeing the member services department.

Matthew R. Ott has been named NGA EVP and COO, and executive director of the NGA Foundation. In addition to his role as EVP and COO at NGA, Ott will have an expanded role in leading the foundation and will continue to oversee the association’s business development, technology initiatives and office administration.

Adrian Rios has been promoted to manager of accounting and IT. Rios will continue managing the association’s account receivables and take on the day-to-day IT responsibilities.​

Annie Stoltenberg has been promoted to manager of marketing and web content. Stoltenberg will manage the association’s marketing efforts to increase awareness and engagement for NGA and NGA Foundation programs and events.​​

Channing Pejic has joined the association as coordinator of political and legislative affairs. Pejic will manage the association’s political action committee and grassroots advocacy efforts.​​

Kevin Liao has been promoted to manager of executive offices and programs. Liao will manage the association’s share group program and serve as a liaison to the board of directors, in addition to administration for the executive offices.​

Maggie White has joined the NGA Foundation as manager of donor relations and development. White will manage the NGA Foundation’s fundraising efforts, as well as the organization’s student programs and university coalition.​

Matt Foley has been promoted to director of government relations. Foley will lead the association’s advocacy efforts around a portfolio of issues, including labor relations, data security and judiciary matters.​

Matt Klein has been promoted to senior director of operations and finance. Klein will oversee the association’s day-to-day finances, IT and HR.​

Sarah Tillman Reeves has joined the association as membership services administrator. Reeves will serve as a liaison between the association’s members and internal departments, as well as support membership outreach efforts.​

Su Li has been promoted to manager of accounting and administration. Li will continue managing the association’s account payables, as well as taking on day-to-day administrative responsibilities.​

Travis Van Horn has been promoted to manager of communications and media relations. Van Horn will manage strategic communications efforts to elevate NGA’s voice in the news media and position the association as a thought leader.

