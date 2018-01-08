NYACS Members Testify Against Governor’s Predictive Scheduling Regs

Two members of the New York Association of Convenience Stores (NYACS) were among 12 employer representatives who recently testified about the business impacts of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed employee scheduling restrictions.

Ron Benderson, president of Delta Sonic Car Wash Systems in Buffalo, and Steve Doheny, co-owner/operator of Doheny Oil Co. in Ballston Spa, delivered remarks before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Economic Development and Small Business and the Senate Administrative Regulation Review Commission.

“These regulations, if enacted, would unequivocally increase costs and reduce flexibility for 8,500 New York convenience stores—many of them small, independent, family-run enterprises,” wrote NYACS President Jim Calvin. “As one of our members put it, penalizing employers because life happens is unjust, unfair and unnecessarily raises costs.”

Calvin said key provisions of the proposed regulations include:

Private-sector employers of all sizes would have to post their work schedules 14 days in advance.

If an employee were called in to work a shift that was not scheduled at least 14 days in advance, the employee would be entitled to an additional two hours of call-in pay, with limited exceptions.

If an employee’s shift was canceled within 72 hours of the start of the shift, the employee would be entitled to four hours of call-in pay, with limited exceptions.

If you had an employee on call for any shift, even if the employee is not called in, the employee would be entitled to at least four hours of call-in pay, with limited exceptions.

If an employee was required to check in with an employer within 72 hours of the start of a shift to confirm whether to report to work, the employee would be entitled to at least four hours of call-in pay, with limited exceptions.

“Convenience store operators know that employee scheduling is a two-way street,” Calvin continued. “In today’s hypercompetitive labor market, any retailer who thinks they can dictate days and hours without collaborating with each employee won’t be in business very long. To build teams of productive associates, our stores have endeavored to achieve the proper balance between the scheduling needs of the employee and the business. Their success is reflected in a survey conducted by the National Association of Convenience Stores last year showing that 70 percent of convenience store employees appreciated that their employer offered a flexible work schedule.”

According to Calvin, after listening to the nearly three hours of testimony, one of the senators, James Tedisco (R-Clifton Park), a vocal opponent of the new regulations, remarked that “the jury is in, and the verdict is ‘guilty of government malpractice.’”

Many speakers and senators agreed that such a far-reaching proposal should be debated in the Legislature, not unilaterally imposed as an executive order from Cuomo.

Calvin noted that an Employment Policies Institute survey found that after San Francisco enacted predictive scheduling regulations in 2015, 35 percent of affected employers became less flexible with employee schedule changes.

Only one other state—Oregon—currently has a statewide predictive scheduling law. Unlike the New York proposal, however, that law only applies to employers in the retail, hospitality and foodservice industries with 500 workers or more and requires posting the schedule seven days in advance.