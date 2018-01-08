Recommended Reading: Whole Foods Places New Limits On Suppliers, Upsetting Some Small Vendors

Whole Foods Markets is placing new limits on how products are sold in its stores and asking suppliers to help pay for the changes, riling some mom-and-pop vendors that have long depended on the grocer for visibility and shelf space.

The changes, outlined in an email recently sent to the company’s suppliers, are intended to save on costs and centralize operations. They come as Whole Foods’s new owner, Amazon.com, pushes to reduce prices at the chain’s 473 stores.

Some small-business owners said they are already feeling the effect.

Valerie Gray, for instance, began selling her pasta sauce, Italian Heart’s Gourmet Foods, to the Whole Foods store in Reno, Nev., four years ago. For years, she said, the grocer allowed her to display 108 bottles of pasta sauce at a time. A professional photograph of Gray and her husband hung from the ceiling, alongside a sign that said “Made Locally.”

But in the past month, that photo has come down, Gray said, and the shelves now accommodate just 36 bottles of sauce as the store makes room for national brands. Sales of Gray’s pasta sauce have dropped by 75 percent in the past month, she said.

“It feels like that local, personal touch is going away,” she said, adding that Whole Foods accounts for half of the company’s sales.

