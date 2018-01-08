Company Veteran Wescoe Named President Of Whole Foods’ Northeast Region

Whole Foods Market announced Jan. 8 that it has appointed 24-year company veteran Nicole Wescoe as president of its Northeast region, overseeing 41 stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Her territory includes the East Coast’s first Whole Foods Market 365 store, opening in Brooklyn’s Fort Greene neighborhood in January, and a new Whole Foods Market in Bridgewater, New Jersey, opening in March.

During her 24 years with Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market, Wescoe worked her way up from a team leader in the bakery, specialty and grocery departments at stores in the Mid-Atlantic region to associate store team leader and store team leader before relocating to the Northeast, where she spent six years as regional VP. She returned to the Mid-Atlantic region in 2013, most recently serving as regional VP overseeing 15 new stores, four relocations and 10 renovations during her leadership tenure in the two regions.

“I am beyond excited to return to the Northeast to lead the region in partnership with our accomplished team,” said Wescoe. “The Northeast is a Whole Foods Market leader when it comes to operations and culinary innovation and the opportunity to build on that existing strength and elevate the customer experience in our stores is incredibly inspiring.”

Christina Minardi, EVP of operations at Whole Foods Market, said, “Nicole is a strong leader with a deep passion for food and retail and proven track record of operational excellence, so I’m thrilled to welcome her back to the Northeast as she leads the region to an exciting new future.”

According to Whole Foods, Wescoe is an avid food and cooking enthusiast, and “her volunteer work with the Adopt a Goat program inspired a personal interest in goat farming.”

She is based at the Whole Foods Market Northeast office in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.