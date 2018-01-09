Big Red’s Hydrive And Xyience Expand With New Flavors, Distribution

Hydrive Energy Water, a zero-calorie energy water, has launched two new flavors, Kiwi Melon and Grape Fusion. The new offerings join four other flavors (Black Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Triple Berry and Citrus Burst) in Hydrive’s line of hydration products with B vitamins and caffeine.

Grape Fusion was a fan favorite of Hydrive’s prior full-calorie line. After much consumer demand, Hydrive has reformulated Grape Fusion to bring back the flavor in a zero-calorie formula, the company says.

“Consumers love Hydrive because it gives them the energy they need and tastes great. We are excited to add two more great-tasting, refreshing flavors to our line with Kiwi Melon and Grape Fusion,” says Thomas Oh, SVP of marketing for Big Red, owner of Hydrive.

Hydrive Energy Water has zero calories, 160 mg of caffeine and 35 percent DV of vitamins and retails for $1.89 to $2.29 per bottle. Hydrive can be purchased nationally at major retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Hy-Vee, Casey’s General Store, QuikTrip and Kum & Go, among others.

Xyience energy drink gains distribution nationwide

Xyience (pronounced zi-ence), a zero-calorie, zero-sugar energy drink made with all natural flavors and colors, is expanding into more than 6,500 new convenience and grocery store locations across the country. The energy drink has secured new distribution in a variety of major retailers, including 7-Eleven (2,150 locations), Circle K (1,495 locations), Kwik Trip/Kwik Star (502 locations) and Food Lion (1,030 locations), among others. The new distribution is underway and will continue throughout the first half of 2018.

While the energy drink category consistently grows year over year, the fastest-growing segment within the category continues to be zero-calorie energy drinks, with year-to-date dollar sales up 7.5 percent vs. prior year. This growth is fueled by recent media focus on sugar and controversial anti-sugar tax legislation enacted in various markets across the country, driving awareness and availability of sugar-free food and beverage options, the company says. These trends drive foot traffic and expand the category, benefitting current, new and future beverage retailers.

“Increasing availability of Xyience not only is great news for our loyal consumers, but also gives new consumers the opportunity to discover Xyience in store,” says Tiny Nelson, SVP of Sales of Big Red Inc., maker of Xyience. “We’re excited for these new consumers to learn what many already know—that our product tastes great while providing sustained energy—truly our biggest selling advantage.”

Xyience is available nationwide, with an SRP of $2.29 to $2.79 per 16-oz. can.

