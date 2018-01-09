Aldi Expanding In Florida, California With Stores And New Hires

As part of its $3.4 billion investment to increase its store count to 2,500 by 2022, discount grocer Aldi is opening its first store in Orange Park, Florida, at 661 Blanding Boulevard. To celebrate the opening, Aldi will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 8:25 a.m. Following the ceremony, the store will distribute eco-friendly bags to guests, who will be able to taste product samples and enter an on-site sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of produce. Aldi offers a variety of fruits and vegetables, including several organic items.

Aldi offers a range of groceries at prices up to 50 percent less than its competitors, the company says. In the last few years, it has added a number of new product lines, including a growing organic selection, USDA Choice meats, the liveGfree gluten-free product line, the SimplyNature line of products free from more than 125 artificial ingredients and preservatives and the Never Any! line of meats free from antibiotics, added hormones and animal by-products. The retailer also now carries a full line of baby products, Little Journey, which offers diapers, wipes, training pants, formula, organic food and snacks.

All Aldi exclusive brand food products are free of added MSG, certified synthetic colors and partially hydrogenated oils, and more than 90 percent of the products available in-store fall under Aldi exclusive brands.

In addition, Aldi continues to provide “Aldi Finds,” food and household products that are only in stores for a limited time. Aldi Finds vary week to week and themes usually match the season.

Aldi hosting Florida hiring spree Jan. 11

Aldi is hosting a statewide, one-day hiring spree on Thursday, Jan. 11, for all store locations in Florida. These hiring events will focus on filling more than 400 positions across the state. Local residents seeking employment opportunities are invited to attend the events at every Florida Aldi store from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. and from 1-5 p.m.

Positions include store associate, $12 per hour; shift manager, $16.50 per hour; and manager trainee, $49,920 per year, with an opportunity to earn $80,000 to $90,000 per year as a store manager.

Aldi recently was named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Large Employers and offers employees generous wages and benefits that are higher than the national average for the retail industry, the company says. Its staff working at least 25 hours per week receive full health insurance benefits and dental coverage, and all Aldi employees are invited to participate in the 401(k) program.

As part of its accelerated growth and expansion across the U.S., Aldi says it plans to add 25,000 new jobs in stores, warehouses and offices. Aldi currently has more than 1,600 stores in 35 states, serving more than 40 million customers each month.

First La Habra, California, store opens Jan. 18

On Thursday, Jan. 18, Aldi will open its first La Habra store, located at 1001 East Imperial Highway, celebrating with a public ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:25 a.m. Following the ceremony, the first 100 customers will receive a golden ticket, each containing Aldi gift cards of various amounts. Customers also can tour the store, sample Aldi exclusive brand products and enter an on-site sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of produce.

“We’re thrilled to join the La Habra community and offer customers the benefits of the Aldi shopping experience. Our high-quality products and everyday low prices make for a combination our competitors just can’t match,” said Tom Cindel, Moreno Valley group director of operations and logistics. “Our stores are simple to navigate, so it’s easy for shoppers to get in, get what they need and continue on with their day knowing they left with a shopping cart full of groceries that fit their lifestyle and save them money.”

Thanks to input from customers, Aldi says the La Habra store presents a new look, offering a modern and convenient shopping experience. Customers will notice a focus on fresh items, including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections and more room for customer favorites.

The new La Habra location will be open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

