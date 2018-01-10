Ahold Delhaize Partners With ‘Today’ Nutritionist Joy Bauer

Ahold Delhaize USA brands has added Joy Bauer, MS, RDN as a steady contributor to Savory, Fast, Fresh and Easy, a monthly magazine published exclusively for Ahold Delhaize USA brands, including Stop & Shop, Giant-Landover, Giant-Martin’s and Peapod.

The magazine features seasonal recipes, ideas and nutrition tips.

Bauer, who also is NBC’s “Today” nutrition expert, will have a monthly feature where she will share recipes and nutrition advice for readers.

The January issue of Savory features Bauer’s first column entitled “Boost Your Health in 2018.”

The magazine is available in all stores, with 1.5 million copies of each issue printed. It generates more than five million digital impressions monthly.

“I feel so grateful to be able to share a message of health with people—when I hear that someone made the better choice and enjoyed it, or improved their life in some way because of a tip I shared on TV or in a magazine or newspaper, it’s truly the best feeling in the world,” said Bauer. “It reminds me how much I love what I do and how privileged I am to have America’s trust. It’s what inspired me to start my own snack line.

“Teaming up with Savory allows me to extend my audience and help those who don’t necessarily have regular access to a personal nutritionist. I’m looking forward to dishing on topics like grocery shopping hacks, to healthy road-trip munchies, to how to seamlessly feed picky eaters. This is going to be a delicious and exciting new journey!”

