Dieffenbach’s Launches Campaign To Reduce Waste And Fight Hunger

Dieffenbach’s Potato Chips has launched “It’s Good to be Ugly,” featuring its “Uglies” brand chips that are made with potatoes that have slight cosmetic imperfections and may otherwise be discarded. The company introduced the brand in 2017 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The new campaign is aimed at reducing waste and fighting hunger, according to Pennsylvania-based Dieffenbach’s. Since the product’s launch, Dieffenbach’s says it has saved more than 350,000 pounds of potatoes from going to waste, many of those coming from Pennsylvania farmers.

According to Nevin Dieffenbach, owner and CEO, food waste continues to plague the U.S., which is troubling when about 15.6 million households suffered from food insecurity at some point in the past year.

“Currently, 40 percent of food produced in the U.S. goes uneaten,” he said. “We hope to impact that percentage by using potatoes that farmers would likely be throwing away due to minor imperfections. Snacking should be enjoyable, and we’re proud that with Uglies it has an even larger impact.”

This past year, Uglies also announced its partnership with VivaKids to help fight hunger around the world. Bill Myers, executive director of VivaKids, said, “Teaming up with Dieffenbach’s is having a tremendous impact on the battle against hunger in the communities we support. The children centers we come alongside are providing hope for tomorrow to the children they serve. At VivaKids, our role is to raise awareness that leads to action. We are so excited that the entire Dieffenbach’s organization joins us in that mission.”

Dieffenbach’s COO Mike Marlowe said, “This brand has combined two of the key foundations of the Dieffenbach family business, that’s ‘creating a truly enjoyable snack’, and ‘giving back’ to those in need. The Uglies brand has given us a renewed purpose in the work we do.”

The company has grown by more than 150 percent in the last three years, and there are plans to open the next facility in late spring.

Headquartered in Womelsdorf, Pennsylvania, since 1964, Dieffenbach’s Potato Chips Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned and -operated kettle chip manufacturer. The company’s proprietary brands are Dieffenbach’s One Potato Two Potato and Uglies. The company also produces many national retailer’s private label kettle potato chips, sweet potato chips and root vegetable medleys.

