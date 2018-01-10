Goya Offering Five $20K Scholarships To Culinary, Food Science Students

Goya Foods is offering five $20,000 scholarships, granted annually, to five students entering their freshman year of college with an undergraduate degree in culinary arts and/or a food science.

One of the five national scholarships will go to a student enrolled in the Culinary Arts program at County Prep High School in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Goya’s Culinary Arts Scholarship is available on a competitive basis to students entering an accredited two-year or four-year institution. Scholarships are in the amount of $5,000, awarded per academic year starting in fall 2018 and are renewable for up to three additional years provided the student remains eligible to receive funding, totaling $20,000.

“We’ve always believed that through education and hard work, anyone can achieve a better future for themselves and their family,” said Peter Unanue, Goya Foods EVP. “We encourage students across the country who have a passion for food and nutrition to apply for the scholarship to support their continued academic success.”

Applicants of the Goya Culinary Arts Scholarship will be selected based on the standard requirements established by Goya and administered by Scholarship America, including academic achievement, leadership and financial need, as well as an evaluation of students’ essays explaining how Goya has enriched their family traditions.

Among the criteria for consideration, students must plan to be enrolled in college full time starting in the fall of 2018 in a degree-seeking program within the U.S. as a freshman at a two- or four-year U.S. accredited institution to obtain their first undergraduate degree. Other requirements include: a student must major in culinary arts and/or food sciences; must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.00 on a 4.00 scale; and must be willing to complete 10 hours per month of community service while receiving funding. A student must be a U.S. citizen or a legal permanent resident of the U.S. with a valid Social Security Number or have been granted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Applications are due no later than Feb. 15.

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, is a Hispanic-owned food company. Goya manufactures, packages and distributes more than 2,500 food products from Spain, the Caribbean Islands, Mexico, Central and South America.

