The New England Convenience Store & Energy Marketers Association (NECSEMA) named Jonathan Shaer, former Mutual Oil Co. Inc. VP, as its new executive director effective Jan. 1.

Chris Riley, president of Community Service Stations and the current president of NECSEMA, said, “The New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association is very excited to welcome Jon Shaer as our new executive director. Jon brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience that will greatly benefit our members.”

Shaer spent 15 years at Mutual Oil in various roles. He was responsible for all branded and unbranded dealer sales; customer, supplier and vendor relationships; general management; and all contract negotiations.

Headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts, Mutual Oil was one of the highest-volume gasoline and diesel distributors in the U.S. before its successful exit in 2016. Shaer also served as chairman of the Independent Oil Marketers Association of New England (IOMANE). During that time, he was instrumental in catalyzing the merger with the New England Convenience Store Association (NECSA), which resulted in the current joint association, NECSEMA.

Jonathan said, “I am delighted to join NECSEMA as its executive director and look forward to working with its talented staff and passionate membership as we pursue our objectives.”

Shaer succeeds former Executive Director Joanne Mendes, who retired last fall.

NECSEMA represents and promotes the interests of the convenience store and fuel marketing industries across New England by providing its members with legislative advocacy on key issues and services for all its members, including resources, networking and educational programs.

