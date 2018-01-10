Rutter’s Celebrating 50th Anniversary, Drops ‘Farm Stores’ From Name

To commemorate the convenience store’s 50th anniversary this year, Rutter’s will no longer be including “Farm Stores” in its trade name.

Rutter’s roots trace back to 1747 when the Rutter family began agricultural operations on its farm. Then in 1921, Rutter’s Dairy began to serve fresh and local dairy products throughout the region. In 1968, the first Rutter’s Farm Store opened.

“We have gone to market in our stores as simply “Rutter’s” for the past decade. As we look to the future, we wanted the focus to be on our brand and all the ways we engage across physical and virtual channels. Our stores’ 50th anniversary created a great opportunity to formally change our branding to align with customers’ perceptions of our broad brand offers,” said Derek Gaskins, Rutter’s chief customer officer.

Throughout the year, Rutter’s will be celebrating its anniversary with team members, customers and all the communities the stores service. There will be giveaways, prizes, promotions and celebrations, which will tie into the Rutter’s “Summer of Freedom” Sweepstakes.

Rutter’s is a privately owned and family-managed group of companies that includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company. Rutter’s recently received an award for International Convenience Retailer of the Year.

Rutter’s is guided by 10th generation family leadership, with Scott Hartman as president and CEO; Todd Rutter as president of the Rutter’s beverage company; and Tim Rutter as president of M&G Realty.

