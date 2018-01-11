Earth Fare Opens Second Virginia Location In Fairfax

Earth Fare, a specialty organic and natural foods grocery store, on Jan. 10 opened its newest location at 11054 Lee Highway in Fairfax, Virginia. The store is Earth Fare’s second in the Commonwealth; the first is in Roanoke.

The grand opening celebration began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a $3,000 charitable donation made to Inova Health Systems to fund its Healthy Plate Club. Throughout the day, shoppers enjoyed product demonstrations, giveaways, and entertainment.

With 45 locations across the Southeast and Midwest—and more locations to come—Earth Fare brands itself as a national company with local roots, demonstrating “a commitment to each community it serves.” Earlier this year, Earth Fare hosted a local vendor fair in search of local products for the new store. The company interviewed dozens of local artisans and growers before selecting a variety of vendors, including Moorenko’s Ice Cream, Oat My Goodness Granola, Nigella Therapy Skincare and DC Brau Brewing Co.

To hear what the Fairfax shoppers would want out of the new store, Earth Fare connected with a range of community members through its community advisory board. The board is comprised of local health and wellness experts, as well as residents and community leaders. According to Earth Fare, these individuals were integral in tailoring the retailer’s approach to the in-store experience and within the community to ensure the store’s offerings meet the needs of local shoppers.

“We could not be more thrilled to now offer Fairfax residents a place to shop for all their families’ grocery needs, knowing their carts are full of only the healthiest, tastiest foods,” said Frank Scorpiniti, president and CEO of Earth Fare. “We are thankful to our local vendors and community advisory board for helping Earth Fare build the best healthy offering, specific to the Fairfax area.”

Beyond groceries, the new store also will feature Earth Fare’s Heirloom Organic Juice Bar, which serves 100 percent certified organic smoothies and juices, and offers custom blends as well as freshly prepared bottles to go. Shoppers also will find a variety of organic choices at Earth Fare’s Fairfax Kitchen, featuring a salad bar, hot foods bar, pizza station, sandwich counter and packaged meals-on-the-go. The store offers a 44-seat cafe with free wi-fi.

All products sold at Earth Fare are free of a variety of “unacceptable ingredients,” found on Earth Fare’s Boot List. In addition, the retailer offers more than 1,000 private brand food products sourced using only non-GMO ingredients.

Founded in 1975, in Asheville, North Carolina, Earth Fare is one of the largest natural and organic retailers in the country, with 45 locations across 10 states in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Midwest.

