Food Lion Expands Home Delivery Service Area To Sanford, N.C.

More Food Lion customers in the greater Raleigh, North Carolina, area can have their groceries delivered to their door through the grocer’s partnership with Instacart, Food Lion is expanding the delivery service to Sanford-area customers.

“Since its launch in the Raleigh area in June 2016, Instacart has been well received by our customers, and we are excited for its continued expansion,” said Neil Norman, director of customer loyalty at Food Lion. “Food Lion is proud to continue to deliver on our commitment to making grocery shopping easy and convenient for our customers.”

Three zip codes have been added to Food Lion’s delivery service area: 27330, 27331 and 27332. To use the service, shoppers in the delivery area can visit Food Lion’s website at foodlion.com/homedelivery or the Instacart app on their iPhone or Android device, enter their zip code and select their local Food Lion store, add items to a virtual cart, and then choose a delivery window (within one hour, within two hours, or some scheduled time in the future) and check out. An Instacart Shopper accepts the order on his/her smartphone, uses the Instacart shopper app to guide them through shopping, and then delivers the order to the customer in the designated delivery timeframe.

Food Lion continues to test and grow the home delivery service in the Charlotte and Raleigh areas, two of the initial test locations for Instacart. The grocer also recently expanded the service to Greensboro, North Carolina, as well as the greater Richmond and Norfolk, Virginia, markets.

Additionally, by linking their personal MVP cards to their Instacart accounts, Food Lion customers can continue to take advantage of Food Lion’s weekly savings specials, including MVP discounts. Food Lion customers using Instacart for the first time will receive their first home delivery for free.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, North Carolina, since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates.

