More Stater Bros. Leadership Changes Follow Promotion Of Frahm

Southern California-based supermarket chain Stater Bros. Markets has made a number of changes to its leadership team that it says “leverage the expertise and experience of key management members to guide and ensure the company’s continued success.”

Dan Meyer, a 46-year member of the Stater Bros. “family” will assume the role of EVP of distribution. In this role, previously held by recently promoted President George Frahm, Meyer will oversee the entire operation of Stater Bros.’ distribution division, which includes the company’s 2.1 million-s.f. Norton distribution center in addition to its transportation and fleet maintenance departments. Meyer most recently served as EVP of retail operations.

“His extensive retail operations knowledge is critical to the company’s supply chain management efforts, and he will continue to be an instrumental member of Stater Bros.’ executive management team,” says Stater Bros.

Meyer will report to Frahm.

Story continues below

More Stater Bros. news:

Keith Thomas has been with Stater Bros. for 37 years. He is being promoted to the position of SVP of retail operations to succeed Meyer. In this position, Thomas will be responsible for overseeing the entire retail operations of all 171 Stater Bros. supermarket locations. Thomas has steadily progressed through a range of retail store and district supervision roles, demonstrating “stellar leadership skills and a passion for the supermarket business,” the company says. In 2009, Thomas was promoted to his most recent position of regional VP of retail operations.

Thomas holds a BS degree in business from the University of Redlands and also is a graduate of the University of Southern California (USC) Food Industry Management Program. He serves on the board of directors for the Western Association of Food Chains (WAFC). Thomas also will report to Frahm.

Tom Seaton is a 40-year Stater Bros. employee. He is being promoted to the position of SVP of administration due to the recent promotion of Frahm. In his new role, Seaton will oversee the company’s administration division, which includes HR, labor relations, insurance, workers’ compensation, support services and office services departments.

In 2009, Seaton was promoted to his most recent position of regional VP of retail operations. He holds a BA degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix and an MBA from the University of Redlands. Seaton also is a graduate of the USC Food Industry Management Program. He serves on the board of trustees for the California Grocers Association Educational Foundation and was an Adjunct Professor at the University of Redlands’ School of Business. Seaton will report to Frahm.

These changes become effective on Jan. 15.

“I am pleased to have such a talented and experienced leadership team, and I’m confident that Dan, Keith and Tom will excel in their new roles,” said CEO Pete Van Helden. “These management changes reflect Stater Bros.’ long-standing commitment to providing our customers with the best shopping experience in Southern California and ensure Stater Bros. current and future success.”

Stater Bros. was founded in 1936 in Yucaipa, California, and has grown steadily through the years to become the largest privately owned supermarket chain in Southern California and the largest private employer in both San Bernardino County and Riverside County. The company operates 171 supermarkets and employs approximately 18,000 people. Since 2008, Stater Bros. and Stater Bros. Charities have contributed more than $75 million in food and funds to its local communities.

Keep reading: