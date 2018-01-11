Natural Grocers Opening Two New Dallas-Fort Worth Stores

Natural Grocers will open two new stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area early this year. The first store will open on Jan. 24 in Keller, and the second will open Feb. 7 in North Fort Worth.

Natural Grocers currently operates 21 stores in Texas.

The Keller store, located at 1501 Keller Parkway, and the North Fort Worth store, located at 5230 North Tarrant Parkway, will open their doors at 8:30 a.m. on their respective opening days. To celebrate, customers at both store openings will have the chance to win up to $100 per week in free groceries for six months.

“Every product we sell in our stores is sold for a reason and purpose, and not just because it sells,” said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers’ co-president. “We sell only organic produce because it is healthier and more nutritious for our customers and the growing of organics is better for our planet. No other grocery store can say this. We believe that our standards resonate with customers and people looking for healthier food choices at affordable prices, and we believe that the residents of the Dallas-Fort Worth market are looking for this choice.”

Natural Grocers offers 100-percent organic produce, naturally raised meats (with no antibiotics and no growth promotors ever), 100-percent free-range eggs, 100-percent pasture-based dairy, non-GMO prepackaged bulk products, groceries that don’t contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more.

Opening day activities

At each store opening, Natural Grocers will host a “Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakes” in which nine customers will win Natural Grocers gift cards ranging in value from $10 to $100 per week for six months. Customers will be eligible to enter the sweepstakes by submitting an entry form between 7:30 and 8:25 a.m. on opening day. A drawing for the gift card winners at each store will be held at 9:00 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 customers at each store will receive a free gift bag containing a breakfast recipe, all the ingredients to make the recipe and a Natural Grocers kitchen set with an oven mitt and utensils.

Other opening day activities include:

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.—Gluten-free muffin sampling

4:00 to 6:00 p.m.—Ice cream social (includes dairy-free options)

All day—Vendor demonstrations throughout the store

Customers who register for Natural Grocers’ rewards program, {N}power, will receive a $2-off coupon to use while shopping. Also, at Keller on Feb. 17 and North Fort Worth on March 3, all {N}power members will receive a free Chocolove chocolate bar.

{N}power is a rewards program that provides customers with special discounts, coupons, club memberships and special promotional pricing.

Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,000 employees and operates 142 stores in 19 states.

