Recommended: Multiple Sam’s Clubs Close Without Notice In Houston, Across Nation

Multiple Sam's Clubs Close Without Notice In Houston, Across Nation

HOUSTON — There are reports coming into the KHOU 11 Newsroom that several Sam’s Clubs locations across the country are closing effective immediately, including at least four in the Houston area.

Stores closed in Houston include one on the South Loop across from NRG Park, one at 7950 Cypress Creek Parkway and one on Westheimer at Eldridge Parkway. A newer store northeast of Houston in New Caney also closed.

Some employees tell KHOU 11 News the stores closed without notice, and they only learned of the closure as they arrived for work early Thursday.

Sam’s website has already removed the closed stores, and if you call any of the impacted locations there is a taped message that announces the store closed Jan. 11.

Read more at khou.com

