Bashas’ Family Of Stores Opens Remodeled Food City In Tucson

Bashas’ Family of Stores this week celebrated the reopening of a Food City supermarket in Tucson. As part of the opening day festivities, shoppers enjoyed live performances from Mariachi singers, as well as a grocery bag giveaways, food samplings, and a variety of prize giveaways including gift cards, kitchen appliances, and event tickets. The store also grilled chicken and green chiles outside.

“Remodeling stores is about more than refreshing the paint and installing new freezer cases,” said Ashley Shick, Director of Communications for Bashas’ Family of Stores. “It’s about listening to what shoppers truly want, and then finding ways to exceed those expectations. We’re committed to delivering more grocery choices that bring convenience and value to family dinner tables in Arizona.”

At the newly remodeled store shoppers will notice:

An expanded bakery department, which features Mexican pastries along with signature cake flavors like piña colada, strawberry cream, cappuccino, chocolate delight, cookies and cream, and dulce de leche;

An expanded carnicería with an expanded seafood case and free meat marinades;

A larger seating area at the restaurant-style deli, offering an aguas frescas station and an expanded daily meal menu;

A relocated produce department featuring new produce racks, cases and tables for fresh fruits and vegetables;

A completely remerchandised store with an increased variety of food options;

Revamped liquor cases and a new, 12-ft. section featuring cold wine;

New energy-efficient refrigerated and frozen food cases; and

A new check cashing booth.

During the past three years, Bashas’ Family of Stores has remodeled a third of its stores, bringing a number of expanded offerings and services to the local communities it serves. Also on Jan. 10, the company reopened a renovated Bashas’ store in Phoenix.

Bashas’ Family of Stores, which operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and both Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné supermarkets, is an Arizona-based company. With more than 100 grocery stores, it is one of the largest employers in the state. Since the company’s inception in 1932, Bashas’ has given back more than $100 million to the communities it serves.

