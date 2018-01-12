Delivery Company Doorganics Expanding In Ann Arbor And Metro Detroit

Doorganics, a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based organic grocery delivery company, is continuing its expansion in the Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor regions and is targeting a second facility to open early this summer.

“One month ago we announced our expansion into the Metro Detroit region, setting out to provide local jobs and to continue our support of Michigan farmers and foodmakers. Moving into a new market on such short notice was no easy task,” said Mike Hughes, founder and CEO of Doorganics, referencing the sudden closure of Door to Door Organics. “We’re proud of our team and grateful for the former Door to Door customers and employees who have helped make our expansion possible.”

Doorganics recently hired three former Door to Door Organics delivery drivers and is currently hiring for two more positions. It plans to add a total of 10 new jobs this year.

“We’ve always been cautious about growth while working to create a profitable and scalable business model for grocery delivery. After another year of successful growth, we’re more confident than ever in our product and process and are excited to bring Doorganics to more Michigan communities,” Hughes added.

Doorganics expanded its delivery area to 35 zip codes in Southeast Michigan last month. The company makes weekly deliveries to customers in Metro Detroit, Grand Rapids, Holland, Grand Haven and Ann Arbor.

Doorganics deliveries start with a customizable produce box full of local and organic fruits and veggies. Customers then can shop from more than 150 different Michigan-made grocery items, including farm eggs, pastured meats, fresh baked breads, cheeses as well as organic deli salads and prepared meals. Delivery is free, and customers have full control of their delivery schedule through an online member portal.

