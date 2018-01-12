By Justin Rushing

Walmart Communications

Our customers have made it clear: They want more ways to save time and money.

For many, Scan & Go is doing just that, and now we’re helping even more customers across the country save time with this fast, simple and easy way to check out.

That’s right. We’re expanding a test of our popular Mobile Express Scan & Go app to an additional 100 Walmart stores across the U.S. The app allows customers to scan and bag items, including produce, while they shop and pay directly with their phones. There’s no waiting in line at the register.

Scan & Go is currently being tested in a few select markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Orlando and Northwest Arkansas, and is expanding to stores in 33 states across the U.S. When customers launch the app, it automatically lists participating stores nearby.

The app is available on both Android and iOS devices and, just like shopping with Walmart Pay, it securely stores credit or debit card information for fast and easy checkout. Once customers are done shopping and have paid for their items, they simply walk through the Mobile Express lane on their way out.

Read more at walmart.com