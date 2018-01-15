ShopRite has launched “Fuel Better,” a new campaign that provides customers with product and meal suggestions to help them increase their energy levels throughout the day.

“Our customers tell us that they want to start the new year off by resolving to eat healthier, lose weight and feel more energetic, and we’re confident that our ‘Fuel Better’ campaign will help them achieve this,” says Natalie Menza-Crowe, RD, MS, director of health and wellness at ShopRite.

“Fuel Better,” which runs through the end of February, is part of ShopRite’s Well Everyday messaging program, a health and wellness-focused initiative launched last year as part of ShopRite’s commitment to providing free health and wellness services, inspiration and education to customers.

“We launched the ‘Fuel Better’ program to give our customers an easy and fun way to create small, achievable wellness goals—such as eating for energy—that can be sustained over the long term. It’s our way of showing customers that by enjoying a healthy balance of foods such as lean proteins, whole grain carbohydrates and heart-healthy fats, they can feel better and have more energy during the day,” says Menza-Crowe.

As part of the “Fuel Better” campaign, shoppers will have the opportunity to sample and discover better-for-you energy-rich foods and drinks while in the store.

Shoppers also can get free nutrition advice from the supermarket’s team of dietitians, who will be providing personalized suggestions on everything from fatigue-fighting snack choices to energy-boosting meal choices for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

In addition, shoppers can visit ShopRite.com to access recipes featured in the campaign.

“Everyone wants to wake up in the morning feeling energized and ready to take on the day,” says Menza-Crowe. “With Fuel Better, we’re providing our shoppers with ideas, product suggestions and recipes that will help give them the healthy energy they need to feel great.”

As part of the eight-week campaign, shoppers can pick up a free “Fuel Better” recipe brochure at the office of their local in-store ShopRite dietitian (also available as a download on shoprite.com).

The brochure includes ideas for energy-boosting meals such as Cheesy Stuffed Pepper Bowls and Walnut-Herb Chicken Roulade and desserts like Almond Butter Blondies and Sweet Potato Dessert Ravioli.

In addition to in-store events, the “Fuel Better” campaign features colorful signage throughout the store directing consumers to energy-rich foods in the produce, seafood and center store aisles. “Fuel Better” messaging will also appear on the supermarket’s website, social media channels and in weekly circulars.

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, New Jersey. There are more than 270 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland. ShopRite serves more than 6 million customers each week.