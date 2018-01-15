Kohl’s Looks To Convenience & Grocery Stores To Fill Vacant Spaces

Kohl’s Department Store has unused space in approximately 300 stores and is courting convenience and grocery stores to use those areas, according to CNBC.

According to the news outlet, Kohl’s reduced the size of the merchandise area in those 87,000-s.f. stores to create smaller, more profitable locations, leaving unused space it now is looking to fill, CEO Kevin Mansell was quoted as saying.

“If we had our preference, we are going first after well-capitalized companies and preferably ones that have high traffic in grocery and convenience,” he said. “We are more apt to identify strong partners and then build a pathway with them through this pilot phase.”

Kohl’s hopes its plentiful parking, foot traffic and good locations will draw potential partners.

Mansell doesn’t expect all 300 stores with space available will lease the area to other retailers.

The department store already partners with Amazon, selling branded products and accepting returns.

“We want a partner, ideally in food or convenience, to help drive traffic,” Mansell said.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based retailer will announce plans during a March earnings call.

