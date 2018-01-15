‘Milk Snack’ Bars Voted Dairy Foods’ 2017 Best New Dairy Product

The votes have been tallied, and it is official. Prairie Farms Milk Snack bars are 2017’s Best New Dairy Product. Dairy Foods announced the results of its Best New Dairy Product poll last week, with Prairie Farms Milk Snack bars topping the list.

“We are honored to have our new Milk Snack bars chosen as the Best New Dairy Product in 2017,” said Rebecca Leinenbach, VP of marketing and communications for Prairie Farms. “We have led the industry with innovative products for 80 years, and we are raising the bar once again. Prairie Farms Milk Snack bars take snacking to a new level and give consumers permission to indulge in chocolate cake—anytime, anywhere. Not only are Milk Snacks America’s first, they’re America’s best!”

The chocolate snack bars were introduced in October 2017. To help it stand out from the competition, Prairie Farms says the snack bar is America’s first refrigerated snack cake bar to combine chocolate cake with a real whole milk crème filling.

“When compared to conventional shelf-stable chocolate snack cakes, Prairie Farms Milk Snack Chocolate Cake Bars have a short, simple ingredient list and do not contain artificial colors or preservatives,” the company says.

In early December, Dairy Foods editors reviewed all new dairy products published in the magazine or on dairyfoods.com in 2017. Out of hundreds of new products, 30 dairy foods and beverages were nominated.

Additionally, editors selected 10 favorites, including new Prairie Farms Milk Snacks, based on product originality, packaging and taste for the Top 10 Editor’s Choice list. More than 3,000 website visitors voted between Dec. 1, 2017, and Jan. 5, 2018, crowning Prairie Farms in the end.

To celebrate the products’ big win, Prairie Farms, launched a Milk Snack Payback Sweepstakes, which began on Jan. 11 and runs through Jan. 21. During the 11 day sweepstakes period, 100 winners will be chosen daily from online entries to receive a coupon for one “free” bar. Additionally, from the online entries, on Jan. 21, 11 grand prize winners will be awarded a Milk Snack Pack, which will include 52 coupons for a year’s worth of Milk Snacks and $100 in gift coupons toward the purchase of Prairie Farms and/or North Star products. Lastly, a social media photo contest will be held as an additional way consumers can win a year’s worth of Prairie Farms Milk Snacks. Entries may be made online here.

Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. is one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the Midwest, with more than 900 farm families, 5,700 employees, 45 manufacturing plants, more than 100 distribution facilities and annual sales of more than $3 billion. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Illinois, the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers more than 30 percent of the U.S.; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, c-stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, food service outlets and warehouse distribution centers. Prairie Farms’ charitable giving program, “Our Caps, Your Cause,” supports a variety of nonprofit organizations.

