NCA To Present Confectionery Leadership Awards To Wawa, SpartanNash Reps

The National Confectioners Association (NCA) will honor Krisanne Flamini from Wawa Inc. and Barry Phillips from SpartanNash as the recipients of the 2018 NCA Confectionery Leadership Award.

Flamini and Phillips will be presented with their awards in Miami at NCA’s annual State of the Industry Conference, March 2-4. The award celebrates the recipients’ lasting contributions to the industry through their category management best practices, effective business collaboration, innovative in-store merchandising and solid category performance.

“The Confectionery Leadership Award honors industry retailers who propel the category forward by going above and beyond expectations,” said NCA VP of Industry Affairs Larry Wilson. “There were many deserving and worthy candidates for this year’s award. Krisanne’s and Barry’s knowledge, expertise and commitment to the confectionery industry stood out to the selection committee.”

Joining Wawa in 2000, Flamini currently is category manager responsible for total snacks, confections and packaged cake for all of the company’s more than 750 stores.

“This award is very humbling, but I view it as a team accomplishment,” Flamini said. “I have a group of people that work so well together and think outside of the box, and I’m pleased to be able to accept this on their behalf, as well as on behalf of our retail space planning team and our vendor partners. The end result is always overall growth of the category and bringing the industry to a higher level.”

“We’re excited Krisanne was selected to receive this honor from the industry as she is deserving of it for the energy and passion she brings to her role leading the category every day,” added Jason Homola, Wawa director of category management.

Phillips has been in the confectionery category for more than 15 years and currently is a category manager for SpartanNash, a retailer and distributor with 145 corporate-owned stores and a distribution portfolio of more than 2,100 independent business locations throughout the country, as well as U.S. military commissaries worldwide. “What I love about this category is that it is always changing,” said Phillips. “This category, the vendors and the brokers mean so much to me. They have a job to do, but ultimately we all want to do what’s right for our customers. I appreciate them taking the time to nominate me for this award.”

“We are very appreciative as an organization to have Barry on our team as he has positively impacted our results in the confectionery category,” added Mike Convey, director of category management for SpartanNash. “I am very happy to see Barry recognized for his efforts; it could not happen to a nicer human being.”