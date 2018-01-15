Customers have responded well to the second City Market location, which opened in November 2017 in Burlington, Vermont’s South End area, according to GM John Tashiro. The store is located at 207 Flynn Avenue.

Customers have told him they like the spaciousness of the market, the selection of product and the staff, he said.

“We are all very happy with the opening. The staff, the engineers and the planners all worked very hard toward a very successful opening,” said Tashiro.

The new South End co-op store joined the successful City Market that has operated since 1973 in downtown Burlington. According to Tashiro, the downtown location has the highest sales volume of any single co-op store (it employs 230 people).

More than a food store

The new South End City Market was designed to be more than just a food store. In addition to its more than 15,000 s.f. of retail space, another 9,000 s.f. is for offices, community space and leased space.

Among the store’s features are a teaching kitchen and community room; a café that will seat 40 people; a kids’ discovery garden; a parking lot to accommodate 115 vehicles; 75 bicycle spaces; and electric car charging ports.

Following the lead of City Market’s downtown location, approximately 1,074 s.f. of space outside of the entrances of the South End co-op will be set aside for locally designed murals. The new City Market is adding 100 new jobs and is anticipated to generate an average of $15 million in sales annually in the first three years.

During November, the new South End market recorded 1,600 transactions a day and dropped slightly to 1,300 a day in December. The downtown location in November recorded 4,000 rings per day.

City Market is part of one of the largest grocery co-ops in the U.S.—Onion River Co-op—with more than 13,000 members (500 of them from the new South End store).

The downtown store generates nearly $42 million in annual sales with 12,000 s.f. of retail space. The company also supports 23 nonprofit partners and urges its volunteers to give of their time to these organizations. As a motivation, the store gives discounts to members based on the hours worked. If a volunteer works four hours, they receive a 7 percent discount on purchases; eight hours equals a 12 percent discount.

Bringing back the neighborhood

Burlington’s Sound End district was all but abandoned 30 years ago. Today, the area has transformed its vacant lumberyards, auto supply shops and military facilities into “makers” spaces, incubators, apartment buildings, international companies, breweries, restaurants and more.

According to Judy Lee of City Market, the catalyst for the growth is art. Burlington’s South End grew almost exclusively out of the annual South End Art Hop, a three-day celebration of local art that attracts more than 30,000 people each year. The South End Art and Business Association (SEABA) started the South End Art Hop 25 years ago as a marketing tool to get foot traffic into the area’s vacant warehouses and to transform these vacant spaces into “works of art” that businesses—and now billion-dollar companies—would respond to. Companies now have filled nearly every inch of the South End, but the area remains an artistic haven with artists/entrepreneurs/innovators making use of the maker spaces and incubators to continue to launch creative businesses.