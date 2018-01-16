Former Supervalu President And COO Joins Logile’s Advisory Board

Mike Jackson, former President and COO of Supervalu, has joined Logile as an advisory board member. According to the company, Jackson’s leadership and executive guidance will help support its “transformation from a workforce and execution management provider of software and consulting services to become an even more significant player with an even larger industry footprint in the retail software and solution marketplace.”

During his career at Supervalu, Jackson served the company in a number of roles, including Northwest regional president, SVP of retail food operations, EVP and president of retail food companies and his last position—president and COO. Since his retirement from Supervalu in late 2009, Jackson has been actively involved in his support for industry organizations and causes, serving on the boards of Northgate Gonzalez Markets and iControl, as well as doing work for nonprofit organizations in the central Florida area where he resides.

Logile says Jackson’s insight will be leveraged to address industry needs for the development, messaging and marketing of the company’s capacities in software, industrial engineering services and store operations expertise.

“In addition to his business acumen, Mike brings strong coaching skills with organizational dynamics to Logile that will support the senior management team at Logile,” the company says. “His network throughout the retail industry will be a significant asset to Logile.”

Purna Mishra, Logile’s founder and CEO, said, “Mike’s vast experience in retail organizations across a wide spectrum of successful formats and geographies is a great match for Logile’s commitment to support diverse business models across all retail formats and all forms of retailing. His career demonstrates a commitment to excellence in retail differentiation that is critical to support a thought-leadership strategy when too many businesses are falling prey to an imitative catch-up approach in their operations and services.”

Rick Schlenker, Logile’s EVP of sales and marketing, added, “Mike’s expertise in retail and wholesale operations, and his extensive merchandising and operations savvy will help propel Logile’s strategic expansion from WFM into related areas of retail operational planning and store operations management. Mike’s unique perspective and experience will help fuel Logile’s growth while ensuring we continue to provide exceptional solutions, services and support to all of our customers.”

“Logile’s incredibly strong solutions for forecasting, wall-to-wall task based labor scheduling, task and incidence management, built on top of accurate labor standards and an enterprise labor model, is the foundation for success that I have been championing over the past several years,” said Jackson. “Logile’s success with leading retailers (having never lost a customer in their thirteen-year existence) is echoed by what I hear from the industry and is recognized in the latest RIS Leadership Board rankings. It is an easy decision for me to agree to join their advisory board. I look forward to offering my hand at helping them expand their solutions and to increase their reach across a broader spectrum of retailers.”

Jackson holds a degree in management and accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay where he also serves as a trustee. He also completed the Wharton School’s executive management program at the University of Pennsylvania.

Logile Inc., a Texas-based company, was incorporated in 2005 and remains privately held with software development and quality assurance teams, industrial engineers and retail consulting teams located in the U.S. and internationally. It provides workforce management and execution compliance solutions that “empower more than three million retail employees across six continents in 18,000-plus stores to optimize efficiency, improve customer service and increase profitability.”

