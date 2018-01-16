Instacart Acquiring Unata, Will Create ‘One-Stop Shop’ For E-Commerce

On-demand grocery delivery service Instacart is acquiring Unata, a provider of 1-to-1 digital solutions for grocers. Together, the e-commerce companies say they plan to “enable the future of online grocery shopping, combining their talented teams, vibrant cultures and innovative products to accelerate the process.”

The acquisition, which bridges Unata’s white-label digital grocery platform with Instacart’s technology and scale, will create a one-stop shop for brick-and-mortar retailers to compete in an increasingly online world.

“Instacart’s mission has always been to be an independent partner to retailers and enable them to give their customers the best experiences using the best technology,” said Apoorva Mehta, founder and CEO of Instacart. “This acquisition allows us to take that commitment to the next level. It represents a landmark win for retailers, who will benefit from Instacart’s scale, Unata’s highly configurable technology, and the deep grocery industry integrations this acquisition will enable.”

“Unata and Instacart have long shared a vision of innovating the grocery industry and building the online grocery shopping experience of the future,” said Chris Bryson, CEO of Unata. “By combining the power of our teams and technologies, we can achieve this vision faster and for the first time ever offer a fully comprehensive, configurable digital solution for grocery retailers of all sizes.”

Unata—whose headquarters will remain in Toronto—will become an independent subsidiary of Instacart, maintaining its name and brand. Instacart says it will continue to invest in innovation and resources for both Unata and Instacart as the companies merge into a single platform. Bryson will remain in his current role and will report to Nilam Ganenthiran, Instacart’s chief business officer.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Instacart, which expanded from 30 to more than 190 markets in 2017, says it is confident that Unata is the “ideal partner to complement and expand its technology as the company looks to continue its blistering growth in 2018.”

Unata enables 1-to-1 e-commerce, e-circular and e-loyalty experiences, powering the entire digital grocery experience through a single platform. Unata’s work is featured by retailers including Lowes Foods, SpartanNash, Raley’s and others.

